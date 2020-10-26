Quad City Arts launches online education collection

Quad City Arts will launch its collection of online educational materials – the Visiting Artist Series Educational Resources – on Wednesday.

The website, at https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html, offers exclusive content from professional artists and ensembles, such as ballet fusion company Hiplet, pianist Barron Ryan, steel-pan artist John Patti, Mexican folk/rock quartet Jarabe Mexicano, and National Players theater company, a news release says.

Their contributions include brief demonstration videos, study guides, workshop-style videos, and more. This collection of resources stands in for the planned in-person educational residency activities for fall 2020 and spring 2021.

​Access is free and open to teachers, parents, and other educators looking for supplementary arts materials and content.

The collection continues to give students access to high-quality arts programming with added flexibility. Videos are captioned in both English and Spanish. The entire season of artists in residence is available, from musicians to actors, dancers to storytellers. Teachers, students, and parents can access performing artists’ resources on any device connected to the internet, anytime, anywhere.

The roster for the resource website includes groups like a hip-hop ballet company of black professional dancers, a steel pan artist, a Chicago-based Japanese drumming ensemble, and an East Coast theater rep company. Many of the artists included in the Educational Resources site originally were scheduled for an in-person residency in the Quad Cities for this season of the Visiting Artist Series.

The roster of artists is:

John Patti, steel-pan artist

Sultans of String, world/jazz band

Ho Etsu Taiko, Japanese drum ensemble

Barron Ryan, composer/pianist

Reggie Harris, songwriter and storyteller

Jarabe Mexicano, Mexican folk/rock quintet

LP and The Vinyl, multi-genre jazz band

Chicago Dance Crash, hip hop/contemporary dance company

Hiplet, classical/hip hop ballet fusion

National Players, ensemble from the Olney Theatre Center

Stick & Bow, marimba and cello duo.

The resource will continue as a complement to the traditional in-person residency activities as well as an opportunity to improve local students’ access to the performing arts.

For more information, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has engaged Quad City residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists. The Visiting Artist Series brings artists and ensembles to present educational outreach and public performance, enriching the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the performing arts. For more information on this residency program, visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.