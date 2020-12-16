Quad City Arts offers Arts Dollars grants

Quad City Arts has announced Arts Dollars grants for the 2021 cycle.

Individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists may apply, a news release says.

All art forms are eligible. Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1,000,000 in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.

This year, Quad City Arts will grant $85,500 to local artists and organizations.

The application process is competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Quad City Arts staff are available to assist with the application process.

Grant categories

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.

Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2021. Recipients will be notified no later than March 15, 2021.

Guidelines, category descriptions, and applications are available at https://www.quadcityarts.com/arts-dollars-grants

Funding for the 2021 Arts Dollars cycle is provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency. All Quad City Arts programs are funded in part by Festival of Trees, individual donations, and operating grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.

For more information or assistance with Arts Dollars applications, contact Kaleigh Trammell at

ktrammell@quadcityarts.com or call 309-793-1213, extension 102.