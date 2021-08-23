Quad City Arts opens new photography exhibition

Now through Oct. 8, Quad City Arts presents black-and-white photography by Mike Leinhauser and Judith Eastburn.

Mike Leinhauser, of Bettendorf, presents 51 portraits taken over 51 years of practice as a photographer. To Mike, “a portrait captures something about the person that is part of what or who they are, their manner, habits, gestures, etc. that would identify how you know them. I don’t believe that portraits must show faces to be a portrait, even though many do. Look at my portrait ‘Gary,’ no face shown, but it tells you a lot about Gary.” Leinhauser uses humor to put people at ease, which enables him to capture their personality.

Judith Eastburn, Des Moines, presents a series of photographs called “Elevators and Open Spaces.” Her images are gelatin silver prints, printed from negatives in the darkroom. “I believe we are profoundly affected by the landscape of our childhood,” Eastburn says. “It establishes our sense of space and how we fit into it, and we recognize as familiar those places encountered later in life which resemble it.” The landscapes of her youth in southeast Iowa serve as her point of reference when she photographs other parts of the world. “I think Iowa and its openness made me aware of the horizon and sensitive to smaller variations in the land’s surface.”

Both artists’ works can be viewed and purchased online.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Quad City Arts Gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.