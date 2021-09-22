Quad City Arts partners with Raccoon Motel in upcoming concert

Quad City Arts has a new partnership with downtown Davenport’s Raccoon Motel to present the Syrian-American funk and soul band Bassel & The Supernaturals’ public show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Tickets go sale Friday, Sept. 24, for the ages 21-and-up show at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Cost is $10 and tix available at 10 a.m. Friday at https://tixr.com/e/30180.

Bassel & The Supernaturals are an artist in residence with Quad City Arts’ 2021-2022 Visiting Artist Series. This performance is a new collaboration between hosting venue the Raccoon Motel and Quad City Arts to provide affordable access to high quality live performing arts experiences, according to a Wednesday event release.

The Chicago-based band will be in residence Oct. 18-21 with the Visiting Artist Series, providing school and community outreach.

This new partnership allows Quad City Arts to reach a different audience, expanding on outreach efforts in a new venue. Quad City Arts is proud to support a Quad Cities staple in its new location, the nonprofit said. This is the first of many new venue partnerships aimed at activating new spaces and reaching more people.

Bassel & The Supernaturals tells the story of Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria, the release said. Deeply inspired by Otis Redding, Bassel uses the stage as a vehicle to engage audiences at SXSW, John F. Kennedy Center, and Summerfest, among others.

To find out more about these QC visiting artists and to schedule a school outreach, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-scheduling.html.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has engaged Quad City residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists. Artists of various disciplines present demonstrations, workshops, and master classes at pre-K sites, elementary, intermediate, and high schools as well as college campuses and community organizations.

For more information on this residency program, visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.