Quad City Arts presents 44th Annual High School Art Invitational

Quad City Arts will present the 44th Annual High School Art Invitational from March 27 through April 29 at the Quad City Arts Gallery in Rock Island.

The free and open to the public exhibition displays works of student art selected by each high school art teacher in the region. This gives the students an opportunity for their artwork to be displayed in a commercial gallery and compete for over $4000 in scholarships and prizes.

A virtual award presentation will go live on the Quad City Arts Facebook page on April 1.

There will be an online gallery where all of the entries can be viewed.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will have extended hours staying open until 8 p.m. on April 1 and April 28.

Primary sponsorship is provided by the William Butterworth Foundation. Scholarships are sponsored by the Morrisey Family Foundation, the Deere Employees Credit Union, and the Quad City Arts’ board members. Other awards are sponsored by Dphilms, Living Lands & Waters, Zimmerman Honda, the Left Bank Art League, the Rock Island Art Guild and local artists in the area.

The Quad City Arts Gallery is located at 1715 Second Avenue in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island.

For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213 extension 108, or by email.