Quad City Arts presents Art at the Airport: Calvert III, Ewoldt & Hanesworth

Quad City Arts presents Art at the Airport!

Through the end of February, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents woodblock prints by Benjamin Calvert III, sculpture by Darlys Ewold and relief prints by Ian Hanesworth.

Benjamin Calvert III is a third-generation printmaker, specializing in woodblock relief prints.

Darlys Ewoldt was born and raised in rural Iowa, and she earned her BFA from Drake University and her MFA from Indiana University.

Ian Hanesworth is a queer artist and farmer from Winona, MN with a BFA in Fine Arts Studio from MCAD.

“Itchy with Healing” by Ian Hanesworth (Quad City Arts)

Art at the Airport in The Quad Cities International Airport gallery runs through February 28. In addition to the airport gallery, the artists’ works can be seen and purchased online.

