Quad City Arts presents Art at the Airport exhibition

Quad City Arts “Art at the Airport” presents Nancy Lindsay’s landscape paintings, Marcia Whitmore’s botanical watercolors and a selection of fossils & minerals from Augustana College’s Fryxell Geology Museum now until Jan. 4.

Nancy Lindsay, of Stone City, Iowa, discovered the beauty of the Iowa landscape when she moved to Iowa in 1998, when her husband introduced her to all the scenic areas. Her paintings can be found in many residential and commercial buildings across the country. She is a member of the Iowa Plein Air Painters.

Marcia Whitmore, of Coal Valley, is a botanical illustrator with a membership in the American Society of Botanical Artists. Her paintings are of orchids exclusively. Her art has been featured at the Chicago Botanical Center, the Clinton Art League, the Quad City Botanical Center, Studios in the Park, Paso Robles, CA and the Fairchild Botanical Center in Florida, and also many displays at orchid shows. Her Facebook page is entitled “A Brush with Orchids.” Many of her watercolors are in “Orchids,” the Journal of the American Orchid Society.) She is a retired teacher/fine arts coordinator who earned her bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Rock Island and master’s from Western Illinois University.

Both artist’s works can be seen online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html

Specimens from Augustana’s Fryxell Geology Museum collections were selected for the exhibit to highlight the beauty of the art and science of landscape, and include fossil leaves preserved in volcanic ash, preserved textures in petrified wood, minerals as vivid as the colors on a painter’s palette, and fossilized sea animals that resemble botanical illustrations of lilies.

The Fryxell Geology Museum is one of the largest and finest collections of rocks, minerals, and fossils in the Midwest. The museum serves as a teaching resource for Augustana students and the public for the understanding of Earth’s history, processes and materials, and promotes earth science awareness through displays, free educational programming, teaching kits loaned free-of-charge to schools and organizations, and community outreach.



Because of COVID-19 precautions, the museum currently is open to the public free-of-charge by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 309-794-7318 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. augustana.edu/fryxellmuseum

The gallery across from the airport gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.