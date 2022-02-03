Quad City Arts announces the open Call for Entries for public sculpture to be considered for exhibition in the QC area on a one-year lease.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022; artists can get a $1,400 stipend for their work, and sculptures will be installed June 6-17 for a yearlong display.

Currently, the cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island and Moline participate in the program with their own selection committees, which choose from the available sculptures for pieces that provide points of interest, inspire discussion, and attract visitors to the community, according to a Thursday release. Artists may submit up to five pieces to be considered for all sites.



Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad Cities since 2002. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or cities for permanent installation at the end of each exhibition. Quad City Arts does not take a commission on sales of sculptures.



The public sculpture program provides artists with an opportunity to display and sell their work. Some artists even receive commissions based on the work shown. There is no entry fee for artists to submit and artists receive a $1,400 stipend for the lease of their work for a year. Hampton Cranes generously provides installation assistance to artists.



The link to the online public sculpture gallery and the 2022 Call for Entries can be found on Quad City Arts’ website HERE. To learn more about the 2021-22 program, click HERE.



