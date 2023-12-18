Quad City Arts is seeking applications for 2024 Arts Dollars grants from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists. All art forms are eligible.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.5 million in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.

Quad City Arts will award $115,000 in area Arts Dollars grants in March 2024.

In total, Quad City Arts will grant approximately $115,000 to local artists and organizations during this next grant cycle, according to a recent release. The application process is competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline Jan. 31, 2024. Quad City Arts staff are available to assist with the application process.

The $115,000 being awarded this year is an increase from $85,000 in 2023. In addition to an increase in funds from the Illinois Arts Council, Quad City Arts will be taking over administration of the Quad Cities Community Foundation – Isabel Bloom Art Education Endowment.

The Isabel Bloom company established the Isabel Bloom Art Education Fund to honor the memory of the sculptor and company founder and provide extra financial support to visual arts education in primary and secondary schools in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.

Isabel Bloom Art Education Fund Grants will enhance visual arts education in the primary and secondary schools of Scott County and Rock Island County. Visual arts include painting, drawing, sculpting, and similar art forms. Grant purposes may include (but are not limited to) individual projects, year-long curricula, interdisciplinary efforts, professional development, and equipment purchase. Organizations applying for these funds will submit through the education grant portal.

In 2023, over $80,000 in financial grants were awarded to artists, schools, and organizations in support of vital community arts projects.

Clinton artist Gabriella Torres and one of her paintings for The Grove at Pocket Park downtown in 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I would be miles behind where I am today if it weren’t for that first Arts Dollars Grant I was awarded in 2021,” Clinton artist Gabriella Torres said in the release. “It truly was the catalyst that launched what has become a fruitful and rapidly growing career that includes two projects funded by the Iowa Arts Council, multiple shows and galleries in Iowa and Europe, commissioned work, and the opportunity to create a free, outdoor public art installation for my community.

“None of this would be possible without the support of Quad City Arts, which goes far beyond the financial,” Torres said.

The Arts Dollars grant deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2024, and recipients will be notified no later than March 15. Guidelines, category descriptions, and applications are available HERE.