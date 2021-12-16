Quad City Arts to give out $140,000 in 2022 Arts Dollars grant program

Quad City Arts is seeking applications for its 2022 Arts Dollars grant cycle, from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists. All art forms are eligible.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1 million in grants to local artists, nonprofits and schools.

This year, Quad City Arts has received additional funding from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous to support visual artists. In total, Quad City Arts will grant $140,000 to local artists and organizations during this grant cycle. The application process is competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Quad City Arts staff are available to assist with the application process.

GRANT CATEGORIES:

NEW THIS YEAR – Visual Artist Grants supports visual artists who demonstrate exceptional creativity in the arts, innovation, and contribute to the vitality of the QC region. Selected artists will be offered professional developed designed specifically for artists and be granted $5,000 where up to 20% can be allocated to artist salary.

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.

Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2022, and recipients will be notified no later than March 15, 2022.

Guidelines, category descriptions, and applications are available at https://www.quadcityarts.com/arts-dollars-grants.

Funding for the 2022 Arts Dollars cycle is provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, and an anonymous funder. All Quad City Arts programs are funded in part by Festival of Trees, individual donations, and operating grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.

For more information or assistance with Arts Dollars applications, contact Kaleigh Trammell at ktrammell@quadcityarts.com or 309-793-1213, ext. 102.