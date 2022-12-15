Quad City Arts on Thursday announced its annual Arts Dollars grant program for the 2023 cycle.

Applications are welcome from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists. All art forms are eligible, and applications will be due Jan. 31, 2023. Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.

In total, Quad City Arts will grant approximately $80,000 to local artists and organizations during this grant cycle. The application process is competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Quad City Arts staff are available to assist with the application process.

The grant categories are:

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.

Deadline for applications is January 31, 2023, and recipients will be notified no later than March 13, 2023. For more information, visit the QC Arts website.