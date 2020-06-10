Quad City Arts to showcase local art, artists in upcoming video series

Quad City Arts is starting a new video series.

The announcement was made Tuesday via Facebook.

Called “7 with Kevin LIVE,” the new series will focus on all things art, artists’ insights, community art, highlight residency artists, upcoming events and more.

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions, get answers and be a part of the Quad Cities arts community during the launch this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Artists Ken Urban and Margaret Ertz, who are currently exhibiting their work at the Quad City Arts Rock Island gallery location, will be Thursday’s featured guests.

Follow Quad City Arts on Twitter and Instagram.