Quad City Arts visiting artist Invoke to play free concert at Rust Belt tonight

The unique quartet Invoke will play a free concert tonight, Oct. 7 at the Rust Belt Commons, East Moline, presented by Quad City Arts.

Quad City Arts held its first in-person Performing Arts Signature Series (PASS) event in 20 months Wednesday night, and the performers are returning tonight for a concert as part of their weeklong QC residency.

The genre-bending string quartet Invoke played last night at the Davenport Country Club for paying guests who enjoyed an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a spotlight performance, followed by a Q&A with the artists. Tonight, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., they will perform at the Rust Belt Commons Area, 533 12th Ave., East Moline.

While the event is free, you can text to give — Text QUADCITY ARTS to 44-321, or make a donation online: https://secure.givelively.org/…/visiting-artist-series. You can watch this great performance at the Rust Belt, grab a craft beer at Midwest Ale Works, and buy some delish tacos from Jennie’s Boxcar.

Invoke describes themselves as a “bowed and fretted string quartet” (including two of the guys who play banjo and mandolin). The music of this multi-instrumental band encompasses traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. Invoke weaves all of these styles together to create truly individual music, written by and for the group. Invoke has performed with musicians from widely varying genres, from the Ensō Quartet, to chamber rock powerhouse San Fermin, to beatboxer/rapper/spoons virtuoso Christylez Bacon.

Invoke (Nick Montopoli, left, Zacariah Matteson, Geoff Manyin and Karl Mitze) performed for the Quad City Arts Performing Arts Signature Series Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The PASS series consists of six events held each season from September – April that correspond with the Quad City Arts artist residency and outreach performances in area schools. This unique format provides guests with the opportunity for Q&A and up-close conversation with the artist.

PASS events are held on weekdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at unique venues throughout the Quad Cities, so no two events are alike.

Tickets are $225 per person for full season / $140 per person for half season or individual tickets can be purchased for $50 each. All proceeds benefit arts education and enrichment for over 30,000 K-12 students each year through the Visiting Artist Series program.

The remainder of the schedule for the 2021-22 PASS season:.

Bassel & the Supernaturals, Syrian-American funk & soul band, Oct. 21, Redstone Room, Davenport.

Barron Ryan, contemporary pianist, Feb. 23, CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Hiplet Ballet, classical ballet/hip-hop fusion, March 3, sponsored by St. Ambrose University, Rogalski Center, Davenport.

Low Down Brass Band, brass ensemble, March 24, sponsored by The Planning Center, Stern Center, Rock Island.

Jarabe Mexicano, Mariachi/Rock Quintet, April 7, sponsored by Grace Technologies in partnership with Mercado on 5th, Mercado in Moline.

For more information on the artists or to purchase tickets, visit www.quadcityarts.com/pass. You can see a brief excerpt from Wednesday night’s performance below. For more information about Invoke, visit invokesound.com.