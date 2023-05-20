State Treasurer Roby Smith has presented Quad City Bank & Trust with a check for its unclaimed funds from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, according to a news release.

“I am thrilled to reunite Quad City Bank & Trust with funds found during my Unclaimed Property Day campaign on Feb. 1,” said Smith. “While National Unclaimed Property Day is celebrated for just one day, my efforts to make Iowans aware of their unclaimed funds isn’t. This is an opportunity to remind all Iowa businesses and individuals to search the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt to see what might be waiting for them to claim.”

Anne O’Neill, chief operations officer, accepted the check on behalf of Quad City Bank & Trust. “Quad City Bank & Trust is very grateful for the quick and efficient process that State Treasurer Smith and his team have in place to assist in the recovery of unclaimed property,” said O’Neill. “Whether we’re working with them to assist clients in the recovery of funds, or working to recover our own funds, the process is painless and the team is incredibly helpful.”

Each year, millions of dollars are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office after financial institutions and businesses lose contact with the owner. Examples include forgotten checking and savings accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility refunds and safe deposit box contents.

“With $489 million waiting to be claimed, you never know what you may find,” Smith concluded. “The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is Iowa’s only legitimate source of unclaimed property, and I encourage everyone to check for their name, friends or family members and favorite businesses at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. It’s secure, free and easy to use.”