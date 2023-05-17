Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT) was honored last night as the 2023 Corporate Citizen of the Year by the Quad Cities Regional Business Journal (QCBJ).

The award is given to an organization that is known for impacting a nonprofit organization or multiple organizations through monetary contributions and collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs. QCBT was recognized for this award at a reception at the Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Celebration Center. Other awards presented during the event included the Partnership Award-Small Business (1-99 employees), Partnership Award-Large Business (100+ employees) and the Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year.

“We are honored that our support for so many organizations in our community, both large and small, has been recognized with this award. We would like to humbly thank those who nominated us for this meaningful award. QCBT strives each day to be an example of what a good corporate citizen should be,” said Laura “Divot” Ekizian, President and Chief Relationship Officer at QCBT.

“Throughout our 30-year history, our focus has always been on the needs of our community which is the foundation of our brand. Our recipe for success is our specific focus on housing, education and financial literacy in addition to the needs of clients. This honor is something that both our QCBT team and Board are extremely proud to accept. We realize it has only happened because of their focus on our core values,” said John Anderson, QCBT CEO.

Last year, QCBT employees volunteered 6,983 hours at 186 local organizations within the community, an average of over 19 hours/day of volunteer time.

For more information on Quad City Bank & Trust, click here. For more information on the QCBJ, click here.