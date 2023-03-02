Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT) announced its four scholarships for Black Hawk College students who are first-generation college students.

Beginning the fall 2023 semester, each scholarship will cover full tuition, fees and books for two years. The scholarship will be called the ‘Quad City Bank & Trust Scholarship’ and will be open to full-time students of all majors. Recognizing that financial need can keep many students from accessing a post-secondary education, QCBT’s goal is to provide access to education to those in need.

“Too many bright, qualified students in the Quad Cities area are unable to attain their dreams of going to college due to socio-economic barriers, a perceived lack of access to college courses or may not believe they’re eligible for a scholarship,” John Anderson, CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust, said. “By gearing the parameters of this scholarship to give preference to a minority student as well as giving preference to a first-generation college student, we feel we are really making a difference in the future course of these students’ lives.”

According to a release, one scholarship for full tuition will be awarded per year for the next four years to an eligible student. The recipient will also be awarded funding for fees and book expenses, thereby further alleviating the financial burden many students bear to allow the recipients to fully-focus on their studies while attending Black Hawk College.

“This is the first scholarship at the foundation that will not only award full tuition but help offset the costs of educational expenses.” Zenaida Landeros, executive director of the Black Hawk College Foundation, said. “These scholarship funds will make a huge difference for those who have financial barriers to education and will have an immense impact on the lives of our students.”

