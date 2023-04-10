Girl Scouts welcomed a gift of $20,000 from Quad City Bank & Trust to support staff-led outreach programs for Girl Scouts in the Quad Cities, according to a news release.

“Quad City Bank & Trust’s gift will ensure all girls in the region have a chance to build their

confidence, learn new skills, and create a life-long group of friends,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “This incredibly valuable program can be

costly to provide, so partners like Quad City Bank & Trust sustain a high-quality program for

more and more girls.”

The Girl Scout staff-led program is offered to girls in schools or partner sites where there are

many obstacles to becoming a Girl Scout. It is a program designed to remove barriers

preventing a girl from joining, such as securing volunteers, paying the $25 membership fee,

transportation, etc. Girl Scouts provides paid staff to deliver the program right in the school or

partner site during or after the school day.

To create kind, confident, and competent leaders, the Girl Scout program centers around the

outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Activities for Girl Scouts are fun and

research-backed, with each badge, field trip, and event building independence, creativity, and

resilience.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl

Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their

strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or

the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their

first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl

Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the

issues most important to them. For more information, visit here.



