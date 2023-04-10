Girl Scouts welcomed a gift of $20,000 from Quad City Bank & Trust to support staff-led outreach programs for Girl Scouts in the Quad Cities, according to a news release.
“Quad City Bank & Trust’s gift will ensure all girls in the region have a chance to build their
confidence, learn new skills, and create a life-long group of friends,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “This incredibly valuable program can be
costly to provide, so partners like Quad City Bank & Trust sustain a high-quality program for
more and more girls.”
The Girl Scout staff-led program is offered to girls in schools or partner sites where there are
many obstacles to becoming a Girl Scout. It is a program designed to remove barriers
preventing a girl from joining, such as securing volunteers, paying the $25 membership fee,
transportation, etc. Girl Scouts provides paid staff to deliver the program right in the school or
partner site during or after the school day.
To create kind, confident, and competent leaders, the Girl Scout program centers around the
outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Activities for Girl Scouts are fun and
research-backed, with each badge, field trip, and event building independence, creativity, and
resilience.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl
Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their
strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or
the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their
first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl
Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the
issues most important to them. For more information, visit here.