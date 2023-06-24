Bicyclists living in the Quad Cities are invited to complete a survey that is part of a research project conducted by Augustana College students in conjunction with faculty from Augustana and St. Ambrose University, a news release says.

Augustana students will use Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to map the region’s growing bike infrastructure network and to identify locations where safety for cyclists can be improved.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts on bike infrastructure and safety here.

Dr. Chris Strunk, associate professor and chair of Augustana’s geography department, noted that the topic is particularly timely because cycling in the United States has become more popular in recent years while cycling fatalities also have increased sharply, the release says.

Carter Thompson, a junior geography major at Augustana who is assisting with the bike safety trends research, said he has always been interested in bike safety.

“Our goal is to identify dangerous streets and intersections and then develop possible solutions that could make them safer and encourage more people to bike,” he said.

Community members are asked to complete the survey by July 31.