If your green thumb is itching to get ready for fall, listen up! The Quad City Botanical Center will be hosting its fall houseplant sale.

Patrons will be able to pick from more than 130 varieties, and you can even drop off your own plants to make available for a new home from this Saturday, September 9 through Friday, September 15. The sale will take place on Saturday, September 16, and money raised from the sale will support the center’s education department and future exhibits.

For more information, click here.