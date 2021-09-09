Quad City Botanical Center hosts “Pay What You Can” week

The Quad City Botanical Center will be allowing guests to pay what they can for admission to the gardens September 12-18. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, 11am-5pm



Fall highlights at the Botanical Center include interactive water play in the newly expanded Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.



The Quad City Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island.