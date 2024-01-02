The Quad City Botanical Center invites you to pay what you want to experience Winter Lights!

Pay What You Want nights at Winter Lights Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company are January 4-6. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom, with over 225,000 glowing lights, showcasing the largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you experience the Botanical Center’s largest event of the year. Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night, and warm up in the tropical Sun Garden, featuring a 14-foot waterfall. Pick up a winter themed scavenger hunt and visit the activity room for free crafts. Visit the hot cocoa station in the canopy each night.

Sponsored by The Family Credit Union, guests can pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit. The promotion is offered as walk-up only, with no advanced tickets required. Standard light exhibit admission is $10 for adults 16 and older, $6 for ages 2-15 and toddlers under two are free. Members receive $2 off admission. Pay any admission price Thursday, January 4, through Saturday, January 6, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center, located at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

