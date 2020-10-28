Quad City Botanical Center looking for volunteers to hang up thousands of holiday lights

The Quad City Botanical Center’s gardens decorated with Christmas lights in 2018. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

The Quad City Botanical Center is asking the community for help in preparing for its upcoming Winter Nights Winter Lights display.

Individuals, families and groups are welcome to help hang thousands of lights in the center’s gardens during the following dates and times throughout the month of November:

Sunday, Nov. 1

1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

1 to 4 p.m.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Nov. 8

1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9

1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

1 to 4 p.m.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

9 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Nov. 15

1 to 4 p.m.

For questions, or to schedule a larger volunteer group, contact Alicia via email or by phone at 309-794-0991, ext. 210.

More information about the Quad City Botanical Center is here.