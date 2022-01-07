Quad City Botanical Center offers one last chance for you to light up your life this winter

Quad City Botanical Center is offering people one last opportunity to add some twinkle to their new year.

The center’s Winter Nights Winter Lights holiday display ran 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues during the same hours of operation through Saturday.

Admission was originally $8 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 15.

However, admission for this weekend is optional.

People can pay whatever amount they want to see the garden’s 160,000 glowing lights — even if it’s nothing.

The center extended its run time and offered a “pay as you want” option to ensure anyone who wants to experience the one-of-a-kind display can do so.