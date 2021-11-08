Quad City Botanical Center opens “Winter Nights Winter Lights” Nov. 17

The Quad City Botanical Center’s fifth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights” — presented by new sponsor MidAmerican Energy Company — will open Nov. 17 and be on display through Jan. 2.

The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing the center’s largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you experience QCBC’s largest fundraiser of the year. You can visit the outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats for purchase by Taste Buds, a downtown Rock Island business.

There will also be free crafts to make and take, or plan your visit on one of the special event nights. New this year, Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission on Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased at qcgardens.com.

Exhibit dates and times are Nov. 17 – Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and Dec. 15 to Jan. 2 daily, 5 to 9 p.m. The center (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) will be open New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day, but closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

General admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for kids under 2. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members receive $2 off admission. QCBC members and FunBundle members enjoy free admission Wednesday nights throughout the exhibit duration. Members must show membership card upon entry.

MidAmerican Energy is the new presenting sponsor for the big display this year.

Special events include:

— Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. lighting. After a short introduction of presenting sponsor, MidAmerican Energy Company, guests can gather around the pond as the lights are turned on then browse the displays. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. Members free admission nights — Wednesdays, 5 to 9 p.m. Members must show membership card upon entry. Advanced tickets not required. Free for Botanical Center members and FunBundle members.

— Wednesdays, 5 to 9 p.m. Members must show membership card upon entry. Advanced tickets not required. Free for Botanical Center members and FunBundle members. Date nights — Thursday, Dec. 2, 16 and 30, 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music by Roger Carlson and seasonal cocktails indoors at the cash bar. Snacks and hot cocoa provided. $20 per couple, $10 individual.

— Thursday, Dec. 2, 16 and 30, 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music by Roger Carlson and seasonal cocktails indoors at the cash bar. Snacks and hot cocoa provided. $20 per couple, $10 individual. Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — Dec. 10 and 11, 5 to 8 p.m. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and take your own photos. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended.

For more information, visit qcgardens.com.