Quad City Botanical Center re-opens to the public

The Quad City Botanical Center is back open to the public.

Some of the areas of the center like the sun garden and children’s garden will remain closed, due to being high touch areas or being more enclosed.

But you still need to wear a mask when browsing the blooms.

“Beebombs, we have waterlily behind me, our irises are near the end of their blooming time,” Paige Underwood, spokesman for Quad City Botanical Center said. “And we have red hot fire pokers, and then our collection of trees that are out here as well.”

The Botanical Center will still be putting on outdoor activities and camps for kids this summer.