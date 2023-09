The Quad City Botanical Center unveiled a new garden.

The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Jaycee Commons Trending Garden, designed in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Start, both past Davenport Jaycees presidents.

It took a month to put the garden together, and the Botanical Center hopes the garden will inspire creativity in home gardeners. The garden will be updated each year with new plant varieties, colors, pot designs and garden accents.