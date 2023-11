A Quad-City boxer has the chance to compete in the Olympic trials.

Vershaun Lee has been boxing for about 18 years, and he trains at the Rock Island Boxing Club. Lee traveled all over the world to compete and is a Golden Gloves champion. Lee fought for Team USA in the last Olympics and hopes to compete for a medal again next year. Our Quad Cities News reporter Michael Frachalla has more on Vershaun Lee’s Olympic quest.