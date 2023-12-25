A Quad-City LGBTQ+ counseling center is making sure everyone in the community has a place to gather this Christmas.

Clock, Inc in Rock Island provided food and drinks and hosted a white elephant to all members of the community throughout Christmas Day. Adam Peters, Clock, Inc’s Director of Operations, says the holidays can be hard for members of the LGBTQ community, which is why the organization started the tradition four years ago.

“It’s just a whole gathering of folks that may not have somewhere else to go, but also may just want to be around loving, affirming people,” Peters said. “This is just important because a lot of LGBTQ people face some you know family members that might not be accepting. They want a space where they feel comfortable, feel authentic. The holidays can be a tough time, but we try to offset that with our Clockmas event.”

Peters has noticed more people coming to the holiday event. “We’ve just seen that every year; more and more people join,” Peters said. “I’m looking at anywhere between 30 and 50 people coming today.”

The influence of Clock, Inc has even made it past the Quad Cities. “Now, we’re not just reaching the Quad Citians. We have somebody coming from Brooklyn, Iowa. That’s two hours away,” Peters said. “We have folks from Clinton, Iowa City and Muscatine coming to this event as well.”

Clock, Inc events are not only just for members of the LGBTQ community, but everyone in the area. “It’s open to our allies as well,” Peters said. “That is anyone that is open, affirming, and loving. We had so many people come to our Thanksgiving dinner that did not identify as LGBTQ and had a great time. Some people that have lived in the community for 50 years and said this was the best way to spend our holiday.”

