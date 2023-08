If you’re in the market to see your home here in the QCA, listen up! Housing prices in the Quad Cities are seeing a bit of a boom, and it’s one of the housing markets that saw the biggest price increases from the first quarter.

The National Association of Realtors indicates the Quad-Cities Area is in the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price increases. The area came in fourth on the list with an increase of recorded gains of 12.6%.

