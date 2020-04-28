Quad City housing assistance program receives CARES act funds to help veterans

A group in the Quad Cities is receiving a grant to help keep veterans housing situation stable.

Humility Homes and services of the quad cities got a grant from the federal government as a part of the CARES Act, which will give them roughly $150,000 of additional help for Humility’s VALOR program.

The assistant director of the program says that the money will go to help veterans pay back rent to their landlords, and allow them to get more supportive services out to veterans.

“Across all of our populations but especially veteran populations, they might be struggling to keep up on their rent, which puts them at an even higher risk, sort of category right now,” Christie Adamson, the assistant director of the program said. “So the money is important because it’s essential for keeping veterans safe during this time period and then keeping them housed once this is all over too which is also really important too.”

Adamson says that they already serve 130 veterans and their families, and hopes that the extra money will help them serve more.