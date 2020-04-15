Quad City International Airport gets funding from Coronavirus Relief Act

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced on Tuesday that the Quad City International Airport will be receiving funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Out of the more than $33 million awarded to regional airports in the state of Illinois, $8 million will be going to the Quad City International Airport. The Sterling Whiteside County Airport, the Kewanee Municipal Airport, and the Galesburg Municipal Airport will each be receiving $30,000. The Monmouth Municipal Airport will be funded $20,000.

The CARES Act provided funding for local airports to prepare for and respond to disruption caused by the coronavirus public health crisis. In addition, this funding will allow ongoing safety and capacity projects to continue as planned.

“The CARES Act was a bold legislative package that worked to deliver relief to our communities — including our regional airports that are crucial components of our local economy,” Congresswoman Bustos said.

“Not only do our airports serve travelers, but they also move goods and cargo to help keep our supply chains strong during this critical time. I’m pleased to see this funding get back to our airports quickly and will continue to support them.”