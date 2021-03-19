Quad City International Airport is seeing an influx of travelers amid spring break season

The travel industry has been hit really hard during the pandemic, but spring break is one of the busiest flying times.

Travel is working its way back to normalcy, particularly at the Quad City International Airport, which saw shockingly low numbers of people catching flights. Oftentimes, planes would take off without any passengers on them.

Ashleigh Johnston, a spokesperson for the airport, says they had more than 60,000 passengers in March 2019.

Last April, that number was as low as 3,000.

Johnston says the airport is starting to feel busier with United bringing back their flights to Denver and Allegiant adding two more direct flights to Orlando during spring break.

Johnston adds more flights wouldn’t be coming to the area if the demand wasn’t there.

That’s why she’s glad to see travel picking back up this March.

“Being here last summer, when you had completely empty parking lots, you had maybe three passengers a day. Some planes were leaving completely empty,” said Johnston. “Any improvement that we’ve seen has been noticeably different. It starts to infuse a little bit of life into the terminal, and energy, and so it’s been exciting for us to start to see that build back up.”

Johnston says this has made airport staff think about long-term COVID protocols that might stay in place, with added hand sanitizer throughout the airport being one of those.

Plexiglass over by TSA is also something she thinks will stay around for a while.

It was recently announced the Quad City International Airport will receive $2,750,066 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to help with expenses related to COVID-19.