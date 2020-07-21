Quad City International Airport sees return of passengers

The Quad City International Airport saw its highest passenger numbers since March as more than 14,000 people used the airport in June.

Travel is still down 78% from 2019, but the increase in passengers is a positive trend after April when the number was as low as 2,734.

“We’ve doubled our passengers each month since April and if we can continue on that trend, we’re optimistic that we will finish out the year strong,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.A.E., executive director, Quad City International Airport. “We expect to see some fluctuations in travel with the resurgence of cases and restrictions re-emerging, so we’re still being cautious and prudent with our plans.”

With the increase of passengers, service to several destinations continue to be restored at the airport and fewer flights were canceled due to low passenger numbers in June. Flight schedules for the end of summer and fall show airlines are confident in passenger demand.

“It’s great to see some of the energy return to the terminal so we’re asking everyone to travel smartly and safely so we can continue to see positive growth,” said Leischner.

The airport received $8 million from the CARES Act to help with operating expenses during the decline in air travel. Projects at the airport that were already in progress will continue with a modified timeline, including the solar panel covered parking lot.

Safety measures are still in place at the airport to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including employees and visitors wearing face coverings in the terminal and plexiglass barriers at counters.