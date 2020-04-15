Quad City International Airport to receive $8 million from stimulus package

The Quad-City International Airport will receive $8 million from federal stimulus package, the airport announced in a press release.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, CARES Act, eligible airports will receive economic relief totaling to $10 billion in funds.

The airport had multiple projects planned prior to the outbreak such as improvement of the landside terminal, addition of customer-focused amenities like valet parking, and construction on solar paneled covered parking structures.

“We are still moving forward with our plans – much of the funding for these projects was already coming from the FAA and other federal grants but the way we approach them and the timing has changed,” Benjamin Leischner, executive director of the airport, said in a press release .

“We are assessing our greatest needs, pressing pause on certain projects that depend on customer traffic and tackling other projects that maybe we hadn’t considered a priority but now make perfect sense to complete with fewer passengers, such as repainting parking lots.”

The airport also said that it is keeping all of its (nearly 100) direct employees employed and instituting progressive sick leave policies.

The Quad-City International Airport remains open and operational for essential travel. The airport is encouraging the passengers to stay in touch with their airline for routes may be reduced or canceled.

Increased cleaning and social distancing measures have been put in place in accordance with CDC guidelines, the airport said in the release.