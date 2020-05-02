Quad City Jeep Jammers parade for birthdays and graduations

The Quad City Jeep Jammers is a group of people who deck out their jeeps. These jeep owners found a way to bring a little light to people’s lives by helping them celebrate birthdays or graduations during the pandemic.

The QC Jeep Jammers were looking for a way to surprise some people because right now they can’t have a the traditional celebration like a party.

“We’re going to celebrate all of their hard work and efforts that they put in school and show that we’re out here to support them.”

Colona native, Ryan Haynie just graduated, but due to the Coronavirus he couldn’t have a graduation party so his parents decided to pull off a nice surprise.

“We had a parade for the graduate.” Said Haynie’s mother, Kristy. “He’s a 2020 graduate who may or may not have a ceremony due to this coronavirus. It’s plaguing everyone right now.”

“I was actually really surprised.” Said Haynie. “I didn’t know what was going on at first. It was just crazy. It was very loud.”

Haynie hopes that at some point he can celebrate his graduation, but right now he appreciates the Jeep Jammers for coming out.

“Right now I don’t know, it’s kind of sad.” Haynie said. “It is sad, but I think we’re hoping we can still do something. Maybe like small party or something like that.”

His parents say they are very proud of him for persevering through some really tough times and graduating.

“I’m glad he made it.” Said Haynie’s father, Tim. “I’m sad that he missed out on all the fun stuff that seniors get to do for the last half of the year other than the longest skip day in history I think.”

The Jeep Jammers usually go on one parade each day.