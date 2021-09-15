Quad-City Jews observe Yom Kippur, holiest day of the year in Judaism

Jews in the Quad Cities and all over the globe will begin observing Yom Kippur on Wednesday evening. Local services are at Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities in Bettendorf. Observation begins at 6:53 p.m. and ends at 7:51 p.m. Thursday.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Central themes are atonement and repentance. This holy day is traditionally observed with a day-long fast, prayer and confession, usually spending most of the day in synagogue services.

Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities is located at 2285 South Andrews Circle in Bettendorf. For more information, click here.