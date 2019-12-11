Quad City leaders address hateful messages spreading around the community

Another round of hate speech in the form of stickers is popping up in the Quad Cities area.

Leadership from Visit Quad Cities, and The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce addressed the messages on Facebook yesterday.

Chamber President Paul Rumler says he stands with the partners to denounce the hateful messages that are intended to work against the regions’s unified goal.

Local 4 News spoke with him, he says the messages being spread around the Quad Cities are unacceptable.

“The Quad City Chamber wanted to make sure that we stood up with our community to make sure that everybody knew that not who we are, and that’s not what we want the Quad Cities to be known for,” says Rumler.

Rex Grove lives in Bettendorf on Pinnacle Pines Court. He says it’s disheartening to know people would spread hateful messages in his community.

“It’s a little upsetting that someone is in the neighborhood doing that with those beliefs,” he says.

He says he is he is glad people are speaking up against it.

The Chamber also mentioned it its statement they joined with hundreds of community partners to help lead the Q 2030 which is their regional action plan. The goal is to be globally recognized for attracting talent. and business while embracing a diverse community.



