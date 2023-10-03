A Quad-City man turned his life around from being homeless to owning his own business and now pays it forward, hoping people can avoid the path that he took, and he does it by reaching out to kids.

Sherwin Robinson is organizing the 3rd Annual African American Male Summit. It comes from a group called A System Within A System, which provides kids with skills, experiences and confidence to be productive members of the community. The summit focuses on teaching kids about economics, financial literacy, health practices and the judicial system.

The African American Male Summit is Friday, October 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center, located at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The summit is free to attend.