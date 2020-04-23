Quad City Music Guild cancels spring, summer performances for the first time in 72 years

1  of  5
For the first time in 72 years, the Quad City Music Guild has cancelled their spring and summer performances.

Jennifer Sondgeroth, the vice president of the board of directors, said they are working with the various theaters to try and reschedule the shows for 2021. She said the hope is to keep as many of the cast and staff members as possible.

“It’s said over and over again, this is an unprecedented time,” Sondgeroth said. “Something that we have not seen in our lifetime and personally I just hope that everyone stays safe and remains healthy and that we can keep the effect of this on our community as minimal as possible.”

The vice president said anyone who purchased a ticket for any of the shows should be hearing from someone at the Music Guild within the next few days, but she asks for patience during this time.

