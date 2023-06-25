Eid Ul-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) is the second most important holiday of the year for Muslims, who will observe this holiday in the Quad Cities, according to a news release.

The holiday marks the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and a very important part of the Islamic faith. All physically fit adult sane Muslims who can afford it are obligated to pay a visit to Mecca at least once in their lifetime, the release says.

Muslims from the Quad Cities and surrounding areas will gather on Wednesday, June 28, at Muslim Community of Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, for congregational prayer and celebration. The process involves a short prayer followed by a sermon emphasizing the moral lesson of this holiday.

After prayer, people will spread out to meet and greet family and friends. Some will do their own sacrifices; others order it ahead of time by phone in established places like Chicago or the suburbs. Children also expect a gift in the form of money or a toy from their elders.

More than 500 people from all walks of life, from the United States, India, Pakistan, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine are expected to come together to join in the festivities.

What is Eid Ul-Adha?

According to Muslim beliefs, the entire holiday has to do with trial and tribulation of the Prophet Abraham, who was asked to sacrifice his only son in very old age for the sake of God. Ismail, who later became a prophet himself, consented to be sacrificed for the will of God. God revealed a ram for sacrifice in his place, sparing the life of Ismail. This was the biggest test in the life of Prophet Abraham who endured many others tests successfully.

At the end of the Hajj, sacrifice of goat, sheep, cow etc., is done. In order for the whole society to benefit from the sacrifice, one third of the meat is distributed among the poor, one third to family, friends and one third to self for family consumption. Prophet Mohammad was the direct descendant of Prophet Ismail.