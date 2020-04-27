1  of  7
Quad City organizations are hosting a food pantry on Friday

Local News
Some Quad City organizations are teaming up to help out those in need during the pandemic.

The Tri-City Jewish Federation, Riverbend Food Bank, Silvis School District and Saint Mark’s Anglican Church will be hosting a food pantry this week.

Father Jason Bowden said they’re already fed over 5,000 people in that past 3-weeks and they expect for the numbers to grow.

“Just pull up in your car wait for the folks to direct you into the parking lot as you come in pop your trunk or unlock your back door if you have too they will put everything in your car everyoe stays in their car, they’ll be sanitized wearing gloves and masks,” said Bowden.

The food pantry will be on Friday at noon at Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Silvis.

