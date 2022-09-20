Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1.

“It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.

“We want to sincerely say THANK YOU to all of you who have supported us the last 5 years at our Bettendorf location. We are taking many great memories with us and we hope you are as well!”

The Moline location will continue to operate as normal moving forward and “we truly hope you will continue to support QC Pizza Co by getting your pizza, fried chicken, wings, etc. from our Moline location (which is only about 5-6 minutes from the Bettendorf location),” they posted. “We love our community and will continue to stay active in it the best that we can!”

The pizza company is at 3408 State St., Bettendorf, and 2724 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. For more information, visit its website.