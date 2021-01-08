Quad City Regional Auto Show canceled

The 2021 Quad City Regional Auto Show has been canceled due to the continued concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Friday.

The 27th annual show was scheduled for February.

The Quad City Regional Auto Show Board of Directors and Motor Trend Group, LLC said the show will return February 11-13, 2022.

“The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, staff, and the Quad City community remaining the top priority,” a news release said. “We look forward to presenting another first-class auto show for our community in 2022.”

There still will be scholarship awards this year and the deadline for applications is today.

To date, the Auto Show Scholarship program has given over $531,000 to 179 area students.