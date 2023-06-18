Now that the old I-74 bridge is no more, residents are sharing their memories, good and bad of the green span.

Autumn Dahin from Moline grew up going from Bettendorf to Moline all the time. “We used to live here in Bettendorf for quite some time, and it’s like home. So, it’s really nice to see the bridge go down that I’ve been crossing since I was a baby.” While the Iowa Department of Transportation urged curious residents to watch online, Dahin wanted to be there for the end. “It’s nice to be out here, see it go down in person. It holds special memories.” Not all the memories are fun though and most local commuters can relate. “Being stuck in traffic all the time, having to use the restroom while being stuck on there, you know, just trying to beat against time.” But she’s going to miss the bridge. “Pretty sad, you know, to see it go. It holds a lot of special memories for everyone here. In the Quad Cities, lots of people have seen it rebuilt, a lot of people have had grandparents help build it.”

Landin McCrery recently moved from Muscatine to Bettendorf and came to see the demolition to be a part of history. “I think the bridge is big, historic. I think it going down is a big part of this town. It holds memories for many, many people.” Watching online wasn’t appealing for him either. “You only see this kind of thing once, maybe twice in a lifetime. There’s only certain stuff you can see in person.”

For Carissa Meyer of Davenport, watching the explosions was the end of a saga she’s watched for years. “We drive by this bridge every morning. We’re watching it as it progressed, as they took it down, as they built the other one.

We’re excited to see its last days. I mean, it’s been here my entire life.” Meyer might owe her life to all that steel and wire, literally. “We got caught on it once when a tornado blew through here. It was terrifying, and we just kept hoping it would stay up and hold on to us. And it got us through it.” She’s also going to miss the bridge. “Every time we do Floatzilla, we’re gonna look over there and kind of miss it.”

Joan Lauritzen from Clinton came because this rare opportunity made the perfect family day trip. “My sister was visiting me, and we talked about it, and it’s like, do we wanna go? Once in a lifetime, you know, you don’t see this. Most people never see this, we thought it was pretty cool. It was pretty impressive, actually. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it was pretty cool. I’m very curious about the whole thing, how it works and how they clean it up.”