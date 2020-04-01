Quad City schools gearing up for online instruction

Schools in the Quad Cities are gearing up to keep teaching regardless if campuses reopen this year.

Iowa schools plan to resume classes on April 13th unless Iowa governor Kim Reynolds extends the closure, but superintendents are preparing for either scenario.

Davenport superintendent Robert Kobylski says the district is getting ready to continue instruction online, and are currently trying to identify students who have no connectivity with a survey.

“We’ve already ordered mobile hotspots as a school system and hopefully we’ll be getting those soon,” Kobylski said. “Making those available for distribution to students. We will look for opportunities to enhance those mobile hotspots in strategically placed hotspots around the city, keeping in mind that we’ve got social distancing constraints.”

Pleasant Valley school district is taking similar steps to make sure kids don’t get left behind on their education, and they’re also looking into schedule changes should school go back in session this year.

“One option to gain time back for instruction would be to add 30 minutes to our junior high and high school every school day, and at the elementary level add 40 minutes,” Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley’s superintendent said. “Now if we don’t come back until later in April, in May, we will have to reassess that.”

In Illinois, Rock Island-Milan schools will be changing their grading system to make sure that students having difficulty getting their work done will be able to have the chance should they need the extra time.

“When you change that F to an Incomplete, it gives families and students an opportunity to do any make up work if that’s needed, but at this time our goal is following the suggestions of the state, and using pass or incompletes,” Reginald Lawrence, Rock Island-Milan schools superintendent said. “And ensuring that with any type of grading, we’re looking at work, that it does not harm or have a harmful impact on our students.”