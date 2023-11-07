Quad City Steamwheelers fans, get out the calendars because the team has released their 2024 regular season schedule.

The team opens the 2024 season at home against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Sioux Falls Storm on Friday, March 22. After a bye week, the Steamwheelers will be at home at the Vibrant Arena on Saturday, April 6 for a match against the Green Bay Blizzard.

After a road trip to battle the Frisco Fighters in a 2023 IFL playoffs round-one rematch, the Wheelers will return to host back-to-back home games. The first is against the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, April 20, followed by a Sunday afternoon game versus the Tulsa Oilers on April 28. The Steamwheelers will drive down I-80 to face the Iowa Barnstormers, followed by a road trip to Sioux Falls to take on the Storm. The Steamwheelers will come back to Vibrant Arena to take on the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday, May 17 to finish the first half of the season.

After a bye week over Memorial Day weekend, the team will travel to Green Bay for a rematch against the Blizzard, followed by a home game against the Frisco Fighters on Saturday, June 8. The Steamwheelers will make another drive to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Barnstormers. They’ll return home to again host the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 22.

The team will fly, not drive, to Massachusetts for a Monday night game with the Pirates. They’ll play their last home game against the Sioux Falls Storm on Saturday, July 6. The Steamwheelers will finish the season by traveling to Tulsa to take on the Oilers, followed by a trip to Jacksonville to face the Sharks.

For more information on the Steamwheelers, including how to buy season tickets, click here, call the front office at (309) 517-2019 or email steamwheelers.destinybrown@gmail.com or at qcsteamwheelers@gmail.com.

For the full Steamwheelers schedule, click here.