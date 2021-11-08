Quad City Storm and TBK Bank offer colorful and exciting ways to salute military veterans!

The Quad City Storm and TBK Bank invite you to salute our military veterans!

Salute to Military Night, presented by Quad City Storm and TBK Bank, Saturday November 13th at the TaxSlayer Center

Fans can give a colorful tribute by painting the ice with the names of loved ones with military service. Salute to Military Ice Painting is Monday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. This event is free, and paint and supplies are provided.

Fans paint names of loved ones who have served in the military at Salute to Military Ice Painting. The event is Monday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center (photo by Bryan Bobb)

Then, cheer on the Storm and our veterans Saturday, November 13 at Salute to Military Night. Chicago Pro Sports National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison will get things started with his incredible rendition of the national anthem. New armed forces enlistees will be sworn in at intermission, and the Storm will wear special military night themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center, whose focus is on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served by providing a food pantry, free days monthly to assist Veterans, help with job placement, assistance with housing and veterans benefit assistance counseling.

“Sponsoring Salute to Military Night was a no brainer for us,” John DeDoncker, President of TBK Bank’s Midwest Division, said. This game is one small way we can honor our Community Heroes for their bravery and sacrifices that they have made, and continue to make for our country.”

“As a veteran, I always take a tremendous amount of pride in the effort our team and front office put into our Salute to Military Night,” Storm owner John Dawson said. “TBK Bank has been a tremendous supporter of our organization and we are thrilled to team up with them on this night that will be one of our most memorable yet.”

Tickets available here or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.