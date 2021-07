The Quad City Storm will open up their season at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts on October 15th. The team announced that Wednesday along with the rest of their 2021-2022 schedule.

It will be their first game since March of 2020. The end of the 2019-2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The team then opted about of the following season.

They play a total of 28 home games, with the final one being on March 5th against Evansville.

Tickets are now on sale.