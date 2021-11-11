Quad-City Storm features Autism Awareness Night, AC/DC cover band, Military Night

The Quad City Storm returns to the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, this weekend riding a franchise record six-game winning streak.

Friday night is Autism Awareness night when the Storm takes on the Peoria Rivermen, a news release says. Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to a comfortable level for all fans in attendance. The Autism Society of the Quad Cities will host an area in the arena for individuals and families of children with autism.

After the game there will be a post-game concert featuring Electric Shock, the Midwest’s premiere AC/DC cover band. Entry to the concert is free with the purchase of a game ticket.

Salute to Military Night presented by TBK Bank will be Saturday. Chicago Pro Sports National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison will get things started with his rendition of the National Anthem.

New armed forces enlistees will be sworn in at intermission and the Storm will wear Salute to Military Night jerseys that will be auctioned live after the gameto raise money for the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center.

Fans can get tickets for both games here or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.