Quad City Storm gives back to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island

On Wednesday, October 30, the Quad City Storm hockey team will visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island at 3 p.m. to present a check.

Part of the check will include proceeds raised from chuck-a-puck and jersey raffle sales during the Saturday, October 26 Storm game.

Proceeds from an online jersey auction, which is still open for bids and closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, will be added to the check amount.

The online auction includes 22 special Peanuts and Snoopy-themed jerseys worn by Quad City Storm players during Saturday’s game.

Liberty Packaging, which was the presenting sponsor for the October 26 game, selected the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center as its nonprofit partner.

“We are grateful for Liberty Packaging’s and the Quad City Storm’s commitment to giving back to our community,” said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. “They are both excellent partners who recognize and support the King Center’s mission.”

More information about the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center can be found here and here.